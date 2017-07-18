Army jawan shoots dead his senior officer in Uri

A jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Tuesday pumped five bullets into a major, killing him on the spot, army sources said.

Major Shikhar Thapa belonged to 71 Armoured Regiment but was attached to 8 Rashtriya Rifles, the army's elite counter-insurgency unit deployed in Uri, close to the line of control, sources said.

The reason behind the shooting is not clear but the reports suggest that the jawan was angry over being ticked off for using cellphone on duty.

Army officials confirmed the fratricidal killing, saying details were being ascertained.

Not a new trend

There have been incidents in the past where security personnel have attacked their collegues.

In January this year, a CISF personnel opened fire on four colleagues in Bihar, killing two of them instantly, while two others died shortly after the incident due to the injuries.

The constable, who was on duty at the Nabinagar Power Generation Company Ltd, had become upset after he was not granted leave. Following a dispute, he had opened fire at his senior officers from his INSAS service rifle.

OneIndia News