Jawan goes missing with AK-47 in Kashmir

A jawan with the Territorial Army has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle in Jammu and Kashmir. The jawan Zahoor Thakur a resident of Pulwama went missing with the rifle from his camp in Baramulla's Gantmulla.

J&K: Territorial Army jawan Zahoor Thakur missing with a AK-47 from his camp in Baramulla's Gantmulla, Police has begun an investigation. pic.twitter.com/RMg928TNeF — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

The security forces have launched a probe into the matter. The jawan has been missing since the wee hours of Thursday. It is not clear what the intention behind the incident was.

Teams have been formed to search for the missing jawan. The police and the Intelligence Bureau too are coordinating in the operation.

OneIndia News