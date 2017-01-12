Jawan food video: PMO seeks report from Home Ministry

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought a report from the Home Ministry on the allegations made by a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on the quality of food being served to them in a video that went viral.

On Wednesday, the BSF submitted an interim report to the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that it would set up an audit of food ration. The report was submitted after a Facebook video of a soldier complaining about the low-quality food went viral.

In the video posted by BSF constable Tej Bahadur Singh shows that the food served to them is in a bad condition. He asks in the video if a Jawan can do his duty with the kind of food they have been served. He says they get one burnt parantha and a glass of tea. "No butter, no jam and no pickle," he goes on to say in the video

