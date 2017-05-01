Javadekar says education a national agenda for Centre

Pune, April 30: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said education is a 'national agenda' for the Narendra Modi-led government.

For the Centre, education is a national agenda and government will leave no stone unturned to ensure better education to everybody, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, the Human Resource and Development minister said in Pune.

Javadekar inaugurated the 'Taleem O Tarbiyat', a conference, organised by 'AnjumanI-Islam', on how holistic education can transform and energise communities. The communities too should soldier the responsibility of lending a helping hand in endeavours by the government, he urged.

"'Taleem' has a great strength as it can transform one's life, it changes the fate of a family, it brings about change in a village, it strengthens society and changes the fate of a country. It provides subject knowledge, it provides skills which can make any individual to get ready for employment, however, important part is that 'taleem' makes you a good human being," said Javadekar.

PTI