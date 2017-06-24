Jat leaders call off their strike, demanding reservation

Jat community leaders on Saturday called off their strike demanding reservation for Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan.

Earlier, the Nizamuddin-Kota Express Train and the Kota-Patna Express were cancelled, while two other trains were diverted amid the agitation.

The OBC commission had submitted it's reported to the Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday after which Jats community members blocked railway tract following a decision was taken in a Mahapanchayat.

State Social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi had said that government is positive for providing reservation to Jats in Bharatpur and Dholpur and urged the community members to call off the protest. He had said that the commission has submitted it's recommendations and the government would consider them with regards to OBC quota demands.

The members were led by Jat leaders and Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh who are demanding reservation for Jats of Dholpur and Bharatpur districts of Rajasthan

Rail and road network were affected in Bharatpur and neighbouring areas in Rajasthan due to stir by Jat community members in Dholpur and Bharatpur.

