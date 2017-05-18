Janthakal mines case: Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to appear before SIT

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and state president of the JD(S) H D Kumaraswamy is likely to appear before the investigating officials in the Janthakal mines case. Kumaraswamy who received an anticipatory bail on Wednesday will appear for questioning before the Special investigating team of the Lokayukta.

Kumaraswamy faces allegations of misuse of office, corruption and illegal grants of permission to a mining company when he was the Chief Minister in 2007. Kumaraswamy will appear for questioning in the Janthakal mines scam case days after a senior IAS officer, Gangaram Baderiya was arrested by the SIT.

H D Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of targeting him. "The SIT is filled with those from the state government. And they are being ordered by the government to ensure that I am behind bars for at least an hour. I am being targetted since I have a stronger base ahead of the 2018 elections," Kumaraswamy said. Armed with ana anticipatory bail that stops his arrest for a week, Kumaraswamy is all set to appear before the SIT.

Baderiya who was the then commissioner of Mines department had made official notings accusing Kumaraswamy and his office of pressurising him to clear files that favoured Janthakal mining company illegally.

OneIndia News