Jantakal mining case: Karnataka HC extends interim relief to HD Kumaraswamy

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted another week of interim relief to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in connection with Jantakal Mining case, The HC directed SIT not to arrest him.

Counsel representing SIT said there was a need for custodial interrogation of KUmarswamy to get documents from him related to the case. Last week on June 15 the HC had directed SIT not to arrest HD Kumaraswamy till next hearing. He was denied anticipatory bail by a special court in the case on June 13.

The SIT is investigating the illegal mining report submitted by former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde.

Son of Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, is accused of putting immense pressure on the then Commissioner of Mines, Gangaram Baderiya, to clear a file in favour of Janthakal mining firm in 2007, when he was the chief minister.

Gangaram Baderiya, now the principal secretary (revenue), was arrested by the SIT on May 15 for allegedly allowing the firm to illegally lift one million tonnes of mined ore in Chitradurga based on forged documents. With his arrest, Kumaraswamy had filed the anticipatory bail in the court.

