Jansena Sadhus training people in stone pelting

A group of sadhus-Jansena- held a training session for men and women in Kanpur to take on stone pelters in restive Kashmir.

A group of 1000 people will leave for Jammu and Kashmir on May 7.

In a video showing the training session, people are seen pelting stones at the effigies put up at a river bank in Kanpur while shouted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Pakistan murdabaad'.

Stone pelting must end in Kashmir: Supreme Court

It may be recalled that even Supreme Court has said if there was no violence, no stone throwing and students return to classes it will ask the government not to use pellet guns in Kashmir. While hearing a petition by the J&K Bar Association the apex court asked the petitioners to come up with 'positive suggestions' to end the violence in Kashmir.

Stone pelting incidents:

Of the total 2,690 incidents of stone pelting in the valley in 2016, North Kashmir accounted for the highest number of 1,248 incidents followed by 875 incidents in South Kashmir and 567 in Central Kashmir, according to official data of state home department. According to data of Crime Branch of state police, J&K has witnessed as many as 3,404 cases of rioting in 2016 as compared to 1,157 such cases in 2015, an increase of 2,247.

