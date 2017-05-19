Janardhana Reddy summoned as witness by SIT in case against H D Kumaraswamy

Mining baron and former BJP MLC Gali Janardhana Reddy has been summoned as a witness by a special investigation team of the Lokayukta. Reddy has been asked to appear before the officials on Friday to provide evidence against former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy in a 2006 bribery allegation involving the Janthakal mining company case.

[Decade-old bribery allegation returns to haunt H D Kumaraswamy, SIT summons Janardhana Reddy]

"I have been summoned by the SIT and I will appear before them. They have asked for evidence and whatever proof I have, I will give it to them," Janardhana Reddy told reporters. In 2006, when Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister, Janardhana Reddy had claimed that he had CDs that contained conversations between Kumaraswamy and mining company owners. Reddy had alleged that Kumaraswamy demanded a bribe of Rs 150 crore from mining company owners to renew licenses.

The Lokayukta SIT has now sent a notice to Janardhana Reddy asking him to provide video proof to substantiate his allegations. In 2006, Reddy had claimed that he had CDs of Kumaraswamy seeking bribes from mining company owners to renew licenses of mining tenders in Chitradurga. Reddy who had initially claimed that he had incriminating evidence against Kumaraswamy, then Forest Minister C Chennigappa and then Home Minister M P Prakash had ultimately failed to provide the same.

OneIndia News