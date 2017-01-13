Jammu: Terror hideout busted, arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu, Jan 13: The army on Friday said it has busted a terror hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu region and recovered arms and ammunition.

"A number of intensive search operations have been launched over the last 4-5 days in the areas of Rajouri, Surankot, Mendhar, Mandi, Thanamandi and in the upper reaches of the hills and forest to track down terrorists and ensure that peace in the area is not disturbed," defence spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said here.

"During the search, the troops busted a hideout in which a large cache of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered," Mehta said.

The recoveries include two AK 56 Rifles, two RPGs (Rocket propelled grenades), two 9 mm pistols, 302 rounds and 10 magazines of AK 56, four Chinese hand grenades, three rounds and two magazines of 9 mm pistol, 88 rounds of Light Machine Gun, 12 rounds of sniper rifle, three anti-tank rifle grenades and a mortar bomb, he said.

"The recovery of these warlike stores has certainly dealt a big blow to the terrorists and thwarted their motive of using them for their evil designs in Rajouri and Poonch districts," Mehta said.

"The complete area has been sanitised and is being continuously monitored," he added.

IANS