Jammu and Kashmir: 3 injured as stone-pelting protesters clash with security forces

Srinagar, Dec 30: Three persons were injured on Friday in security forces' action against a group of stone-pelting protesters in Pampore area of south Kashmir Pulwama district.

Security forces conducted search operations in Naristan and Samboora areas of the district in the morning following information about movement of suspicious persons there, a police official said.

As the security forces were withdrawing after concluding the operations, some youth started pelting stones at them, he said.

Three persons were injured as security personnel fired a few rounds to disperse the mob, the official said adding the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

PTI