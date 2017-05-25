Jammu Airport to have world class facilities soon

Jammu, May 25: The authorities of Jammu Airport are upgrading the modern equipment and expanding the capacity of the airport with an aim to cater to the increasing influx of the people.

According to reports, the newly constructed arrival and departure facility were opened for public use in the airport and work on modernisation and expansion of the airport is going on in rapid speed and has completed nearly 80 per cent of the work.

The developments in the airport have garnered a cool response from the public.

"One of the greatest facilities that are being provided is that we can now purchase coupons for Vaishno Devi darshan. It has saved us from standing in long queues and saved a lot of time for us," a passenger told ANI.

Apart from these, the airport officials are now in plans to expand the total area of the airport from 6,745 square meters to 14,500 square meters.

"In 2001, the Jammu Airport was constructed. However, its operation of flights was less. Since the area was less, the airport's capacity was 180 arrival and 180 departure. Now that the passenger traffic has increased drastically, we have increased capacity whereby the capacity has increased to 360 arrivals and 360 departure. We have also improved our security arrangements, we now have the capacity to provide security to five flights simultaneously," Director of Jammu Airport, D. K. Gautam told ANI.

He added that a request for more 137 acres of land has been proposed to the state government in order to cater the increasing traffic.

"Earlier, there were only 11 check-in counters, now it has been increased to 22 thereby doubling our handling capacity. We have also stretched our conveyor belt. There were no escalators earlier, now we have installed three new escalators, and three lifts in the airport," he told ANI.

The report said that the new airport will have a child care and a medical room.

Thr baggage handling system has also been upgraded besides the facilities like water, toilets, shopping areas and restaurants.

OneIndia News