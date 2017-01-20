Jallikattu row: Protesters to continue agitation till ordinance is passed

Chennai, Jan 20: Protesters on Friday rejected the call of Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam who urged protesters to withdraw their protest immediately. However, they vowed to continue the stir until the ordinance comes into effect.

TN CM says within 2 days ordinance will be brought & #jallikattu will be organised, we won't leave Marina Beach till it's done: Protester pic.twitter.com/pqk10aJeLf — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

Earlier today, Panneerselvam said that the state government has sent a draft of amendment to MHA. And he believes that the draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jalikattu.

The ordinance would then be forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee. After the President's approval, the ordinance would be sent to TN Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Meanwhile, Chennai's Marina Beach continues to witness a sea of protesters for the fourth consecutive day, demanding that the ban on Jallikattu be lifted.

On Thursday, Panneerselvam appealed for an ordinance to revoke the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu but Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained non-committal on the contentious issue, saying the matter was in the Supreme Court.

In a series of tweets, Modi also said the government acknowledged the cultural significance of Jallikattu but added the "matter is presently sub-judice".

Panneerselvam also said the state government will take steps along with the Centre on Jallikattu.

OneIndia News