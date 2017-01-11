Jallikattu row: Now Sasikala writes to PM for ordinance

A day after BJP MP from Tamil Nadu, Pon Radhakrishnan said that ordinance to allow Jallikattu may not be passed by the Union government, AIADMK's general secretary Sasikala Natarajan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her letter, she reiterated Tamil Nadu government's demand for promulgation of an ordinance that will allow Jallikattu to be part of Pongal festivities in the state. She appealed to the PM to make it possible for Jallikattu to be conducted this weekend.

"The ban on Jallikattu has incensed the public of Tamil Nadu, especially the youth and all efforts have to be taken to revoke the ban," her letter stated. She also mentioned that there was widespread resentment on the ban on Jallikattu and asked the PM to pass an ordinance that would enable the 'traditional sport of Tamil Nadu to be played in the state's soil'.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had previously written to the PM asking for the ban to be lifted through an ordinance route. The Supreme Court had rapped the Union government for negating its order on Jallikattu previously.

OneIndia News