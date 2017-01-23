Jallikattu row: CPI(M) condemns police action on agitators

New Delhi, Jan 23: The CPI(M) on Monday condemned police crackdown on pro-Jallikattu protesters at Marina beach in Chennai, saying such action cannot be the way forward to defuse situation.

We condemn the police action by authorities on Marina. This cannot be the way forward, to defuse the situation. #Chennai — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 23, 2017

In a crackdown, police evicted scores of demonstrators from protest venues across Tamil Nadu, particularly from Marina Beach, epicentre of the stir for the past one week, amid reports of stone-pelting and lathicharge at a few places.

The protesters had refused to budge even after an ordinance allowing Jallikattu had been promulgated, stating that the solution was not a permanent one. The protesters began singing the National Anthem while they were being evicted by the police. The police faced stiff resistance from the crowd. The protesters threatened to commit suicide if they were foricbly evicted. However, the police managed to evict the protesters.

