Jallikattu returns in Tamil Nadu with ordinance getting Governor's nod

The Governor of Tamil Nadu Vidyasagar Rao has approved the ordinance on Jallikattu. On January 23, a bill would be tabled in the Tamil Nadu assembly which would replace the ordinance.

Tamil Nadu chief minister, O Paneerselvam said that the ordinance had got the Governor's nod. He said that Jallikattu will be conducted with customary fervour with all necessary safeguards. He also thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will flag off the Jallikattu event at Madurai's Alanganallur at 10 AM on Sunday. The AIADMK also announced that state ministers will inaugurate Jallikattu events in respective districts that they are in-charge of.

While the government is declaring this a win for the Tamil people, protesters at Marina beach in Chennai are not a satisfied lot. Many protesters are of the belief that the ordinance is only a temporary measure and they would like to see something concrete come out of the situation. Protesters have refused to give up agitation despite the CM assuring that the events will take place across the state on Sunday.

OneIndia News