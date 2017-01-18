Jallikattu protests intensify, colleges declare holiday in TN

Chennai, Jan 18: With each passing hour protests over Jallikattu are only intensifying in Tamil Nadu. Given the student support that the movement is gathering, about 31 colleges in the state have declared a holiday on Thursday.

Thousands of students boycotted classes on Wednesday to taje part in protests. With protesters declaring that agitation will continue, many colleges have decided to announce holiday in a bid to extend their support to the protest.

Meanwhile, the police lathi charged swelling crowds at the Marina Beach in a bid to disperse agitating citizens. Close to 3000 protesters had decided to stage overnight protest at the marina beach similar to Tuesday's protest. Protests continued despite Chief Minister O Panneerselvam appealing to withdraw protests and assuring to urge the union government to promulgate an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu.

Apart from their open support to the protests across Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, the actors union has decided to stage a protest on January 20.

OneIndia News