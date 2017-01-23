Jallikattu: Police start removing protesters from Marina Beach, Chennai

Chennai, Jan 23: The police on Monday began removing protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai. A large number of people protesting to allow hosting of Jallikattu had assembled at Marina Beach.

The protesters had refused to budge even after an ordinance allowing Jallikattu had been promulgated, stating that the solution was not a permanent one. The protesters began singing the National Anthem while they were being evicted by the police. The police faced stiff resistance from the crowd. The protesters threatened to commit suicide if they were foricbly evicted. However, the police managed to partially evict the protesters.

While the police tried to pacify the crowd to leave, the protesters said that they require some more time. We believe you, but give us half a day's time to discuss the ordinance, protesters told the police. The protesters added that the ordinance would dissolve after six months.

The fact is that the ordinance would be introduced in the assembly following which it would become an act. The police told protesters that an ordinance is a permanent solution to the problem. It would be introduced in the assembly and regularised as an act, the police informed the crowd.

The police added the ordinance was brought in after the Supreme Court had stayed the notification of the Centre which had allowed the bull-taming sport to be organised across the state. The police added that the bull was removed from the list of exhibition animals in the ordinance. Hence the stay on Jallikattu would not apply. "Your goal has been achieved, so please end the protest."

Dozens of schools and colleges that had voluntarily announced holidays over Jallikattu protests will resume from Monday. Close to 80 schools and colleges had declared holiday till Sunday in Chennai alone.

Meanwhile, a bill to replace the ordinance on Jallikattu will be tabled in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday.

OneIndia News