Jallikattu: OPS meets PM, but Centre unlikely to pass ordinance

Even as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Jallikattu issue on Thursday, the Centre is unlikely to promulgate an ordinance in the event of the issue pending before the Supreme Court.

Amidst protests in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the ban on the bull taming sport, Paneerselvam dashed off to New Delhi to urge Modi to promulgate an ordinance allowing the sport to be played. The PM has assured to look into the issue.

Sources in the government however say while they understand the sentiments of the people ODFof the Tamil Nadu, they are unlikely to take any decision as of now. The matter is seized off before the SC. In this event it would amount to interference if an ordinance is promulgated, an officer in the know of things said.

The official also added that it was a notification of the centre that was challenged in the Supreme Court. The SC had stayed the notification and after hearing arguments at length had reserved orders. The SC has not given any indication as to when it would deliver the verdict.

One India News