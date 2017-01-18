Madras HC refuses to interfere on Jallikattu

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene in the Jallikattu issue and the protests in support of it being held in Chennai's Marina beach. The court observed that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter and neither the High Court nor the state government could intervene.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice Sundar said that intervention was not possible at this stage in response to a mention made by advocate K Balu in open court attempting to highlight the massive protests in support of the sport in Chennai. The advocate said in court that people were not being allowed to protest peacefully and the state government was stopping them by cutting off the power supply and not providing drinking water.

"The apex court is seized of the matter. That being the case, even the High Court and Tamil Nadu government cannot do anything. Moreover, Marina Road is not a place for any demonstrations. The court does not want to interfere at this stage," the bench said in response.

Thousands of people have gathered at Marina beach in Chennai to express solidarity with Jallikattu and opposing the ban on the sport. The issue has turned into a students' movement with youngsters boycotting classes to take to the streets in protest.

