Jallikattu is barbarism: Ram Gopal Varma lashes out at protests

While celebrities are coming out in the open to support the agitation against the ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has lashed out at the government and celebrities claiming were doing it only for votes and tickets.

"If each supporter should be made to be chased by a 1,000 bulls let us see how much they will protest?" he said sounding a discordant note.

"Torturing defenceless living beings for personal entertainment in the name of culture and tradition is worse than terrorism. At least 10 animals should be set after each Jallikattu protester for him to know what the poor bull feels when thousands are chasing it," he added.

On the support Jallikattu is getting from the government, Ram Gopal Varma said, "Government restricts filmmakers to even show a crow or dog but allows bulls to be brutally harassed for cultural entertainment. Just by giving it name of culture Jallikattu cannot escape from its true tradition of torturing innocent animals for people's pleasure. Ears, horns cut, mutilated, tail bones dislocated, poked with knives tortured with nose ropes causing death. Jallikattu is barbarism. Torturing defenseless living beings for personal entertainment in the name of culture and tradition is worse than terrorism," the director said.

RGV also supported Tamil star Trisha, who landed in a soup for supporting animal welfare group PETA, and called other pro-Jallikattu actors, cowards. "Celebrities are shit scared of dictatorial TN politicians...Their cowardly heroism comes out only in supporting torture of innocent animals."

OneIndia News