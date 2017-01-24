Jallikattu: Human rights commission seeks report on police excesses

Following the outrage over police atrocities during the Jallikattu protests, the state human rights commission has sought a report from the department

The Tamil Nadu State human rights commission has registered a suo moto case over alleged police atrocities on Monday during Jallikattu protests and its aftermath. The commission has issued a notice to the chief of police in Tamil Nadu and has sought a reply within four weeks. The commission has threatened to initiate further action if the police department doesn't submit a report by post before the matter is taken up for consideration by the commission.

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai.

In their notice addressed to the director general of police, Tamil Nadu, the commission has cited a report in a vernacular newspaper on alleged violent police crackdown and vandalism by police personnel. The Tamil Nadu police came under massive criticism after videos and photos of cops indulging in vandalism and violence went viral on Monday. The police meanwhile, maintained that the videos will be verified and action will be taken against those involved.

