Jallikattu: Defiant supporters continue protests; organisers defy SC ban

Despite all efforts by the Tamil Nadu government, Jallikattu is being organised at various places in the state. Massive protests were also seen in regular Jalikattu venues especially in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. For the fifth day in a row, the Supreme Court's order banning the sport was violated with events being organised even as police tried to detain organisers of owners of bulls. While many villages continued to observe a day of protests with black flags and posters against PETA, in prominent Jallikattu venues in Madurai, symbolic prayers were offered but no sport was entertained.

Decorated temple bulls were offered prayers at the village deity's temples and led through the vadivasal, the gateway through which Jallikattu bulls are released for the sport. This time hundreds of people thronged venues not to tame bulls but to protest against the police, the state and union governments as well as the Supreme Court for stalling Jallikattu. Anger was evident against animal right organisations for their stand against the 'traditional sport'.

Since last Thursday scores of people who have either assembled at venues or have taken part in the sport have been detained by the police. There have also been instances of bulls being taken away by the police in an attempt to stop people from organising the currently banned sport. After waiting for either a legal recourse or an ordinance from the Centre that never came, hundreds decided to protest through the weekend and protests spilt on to the streets on Monday as well.

OneIndia News