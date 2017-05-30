A woman who has been identified as Sukhwant kaur of Nurmahal jalandhar who had gone to the west Asian country on a three-month tourist visa in January but was however sold and tortured by locals.

Thanks for bringing this to my notice. Sukhwant Kaur is returning home on 31 May 2017 at 0415 hrs by Flt G9406. https://t.co/jOSFcmFJA8 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2017

Sukhwant kaur's husband Kulwant said that a delhi based agent had sold the woman to locals in Saudi Arabia who had then tortured to work at his house. "On May 7, my wife called me up from a hospital in Hail City of Saudi Arabia. She said the travel agent had sold her to a local resident and she was forced to work as a slave in his house and was being badly treated and even tortured," he said.

The matter came to the notice of the Indian government only after her husband Kulwant made an appeal to external affairs ministry, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.

Reacting to a Hindustan Times story in a tweet, Swaraj said Sukhwant Kaur would be returning on a Sharjah-Mumbai Air Arabia flight. She is expected to reach at 4.15am on Wednesday.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia has assured all possible help to the family after Kulwant made an appeal to external affairs minister.

OneIndia News