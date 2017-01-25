Arun Jaitley to address Partnership Summit 2017 on Friday

The inaugural session of the Partnership Summit will focus on partnerships for sustained growth in an emerging global economic order.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Visakhapatnam, Jan 25: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address The Partnership Summit 2017, to be organised by CII in association with the Commerce and Industry Ministry and the Andhra Pradesh government, here on Friday.

"Over 2,000 delegates from 51 countries will converge in Visakhapatnam from 27-28 January for the annual flagship event of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)," the industry body said in a statement.

Jaitley to address Partnership Summit
File photo of Arun Jaitley

The inaugural session will focus on partnerships for sustained growth in an emerging global economic order.

IANS

Read more about:

arun jaitley, commerce, industry, summit, andhra pradesh

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 20:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 