Jaitley, NSA, service chiefs review security challenges

New Delhi, Jul 10: India's external security challenges, evolving regional power play as well as threat of terrorism were deliberated at a meeting attended by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, NSA Ajit Doval and the three service chiefs.

The Unified Commanders' Conference, an annual forum to take stock of the country's security preparedness, is also understood to have discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and issues relating to maritime domain.

In his address on the first day of the two-day congregation, Jaitley is learnt to have expressed satisfaction over the level of preparedness by the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force to deal with any security challenge facing the country.

There was no official word on deliberations at the meeting and it was not clear whether the ongoing standoff between armies of India and China in Sikkim sector figured in it.

The meeting is also understood to have discussed the need for ensuring coordination among the three services to ensure optimal use of resources as well as in effectively dealing with challenges facing the country. Key operational and logistical issues also figured.

Chief of the Navy Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa also presented their views during the conference.

PTI