Jaitley meets PM Modi, briefs about current J&K situation

New Delhi, May 2: Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed about the mutilation of army jawans by the Pakistan soldiers at Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaitley also conveyed about the present situation prevailing at the Line of Control.

It is to remind that the Pakistan's Border Action Team on Monday mutilated two Indian jawans bodies in Krishna Ghati sector along LoC, the place where Lance Naik Hemraj was beheaded in 2013. The Indian Army on Monday confirmed BAT's hand in the gruesome act.

"In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," the Indian Army said. The Amry has warned of appropriated response for the despicable act.

On the other hand, Arun Jaitley promised retaliation.

"The Act of killing & mutilating the bodies of two of our soldiers is the most reprehensible & barbaric. The sacrifice will not go in vain."

"We have the fullest confidence in our Armed forces who will react appropriately," Jaitley said in a tweet.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday reached Srinagar and took stock of the security in the violence-hit state.

OneIndia News