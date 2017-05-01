Jaitley hands over DRDO developed devices to forces

New Delhi, May 1: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard, Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force.

The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices. The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also. Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.

PTI