Jaitley hands over DRDO developed devices to forces

The devices handed over to NDRF included 'E-Nasika', a hand-held equipment which is capable of rapid detection of chemical agents well below their toxic limits.

New Delhi, May 1: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday handed over a number of devices developed by the DRDO to National Security Guard, Delhi Police and National Disaster Response Force.

Jaitley also handed over to NSG an equipment called 'OTL-300'. It can instantly detect partially camouflaged optical elements, such as telescopes, binoculars and night vision devices. The 'OTL-300' was given to Delhi Police also. Another portable equipment, capable of remotely identifying explosives, was handed over to P S Purohit, additional director in Intelligence Bureau.

PTI 

Story first published: Monday, May 1, 2017, 22:41 [IST]
