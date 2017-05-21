Jaipur: 10 arrested for running sex racket in spa

10 people were arrested on Sunday for running a sex racket at a spa in Jaipur's Hawa Sadak area.

According to sources, the spa centre was running in a residence Hawa Sadak area which was raided by the police and from where four women, owner of the massage parlour, and five others were arrested.

Police said a case was registered against the accused. All the accused have been arrested under sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act and they will be produced in the court.

