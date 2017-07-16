Jadhav's clemency appeal to be decided on merit, says Pakistan Army

New Delhi: The clemency appeal of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan on charges of espionage, will be decided on merit, the public relations department of the Pakistan Army said on Sunday.

A military court in Pakistan has rejected the mercy petition of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national who was sentenced to death in Pakistan.

Army chief General Qamar Javed is presently "analysing" the evidence against Kulbhushan Jadhav and will decide on his appeal on merit," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters on Sunday that General Bajwa was "analysing the evidence against Jadhav."

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April for his alleged involvement in espionage and terrorist activities. The International Court of Justice in The Hague in May halted his execution on India's appeal.

Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied requests to provide New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.

