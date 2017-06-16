JAC 12th Inter Arts Result 2017 expected today, how to check

The JAC 12th Inter Arts Result 2017 is expected to be declared today. The results once declared can be accessed on the official website of the board.

The State of Jharkhand came into existence on the 15th of November, 2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor of the State on 26.12.2003, which was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003.

Once the results are declared students can check the same at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.

How to check JAC 12th Inter Arts Result 2017:

Visit the official website jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in

or Click on Inter (Arts) Examination Results 2017

Enter roll number

Submit

View your result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News