J-K: Three suspected terrorists arrested; Arms and ammunition recovered

Three suspected terrorists were arrested on Sunday by security forces Jammu and Kashmir & busted a recruitment module of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Pattan which had been active in the area. They also recovered one rifle & one pistol seized during the search operation.

Earlier, on Saturday, three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area of Tral in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

While two of the terrorists were killed on Saturday morning, another took shelter inside a cave and was finally killed after several hours of gunbattle in Tral, about 36 km from Srinagar.

OneIndia News