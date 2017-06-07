J-K: Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Machil sector

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Wednesday.

On June 6, a class X student was killed when a bullet hit him during a cordon-and-search operation in South Kashmir's Ganowpora village on Tuesday.

As the forces were cordoning the village, people took out a demonstration and tried to obstruct the Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police's operation against militants, 5 km from Shopian.

The police said tear gas was used to disperse the protesters resulting in the death of 20-year-old Adil Farooq.

Farooq's killing later triggered protests in the area and people tried to give escape route to militants.

