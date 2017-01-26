J&K: Two jawans missing after avalanche hits Army post in Gurez sector

Srinagar, Jan 26: Two soldiers are reportedly missing after a fresh avalanche hit an Army camp in Gurez sector area of Kashmir on Thursday.

According to sources, the avalanche hit an Army camp of 51 RR in Gurez sector early morning following which two soldiers are reportedly missing while other four have been rescued.

Earlier, on Wednesday, one army officer has died following an avalanche near a camp in Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district, while four members of a family were buried alive in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir. Eight army men who were earlier reported to have been trapped were rescued successfully during the operation.

OneIndia News