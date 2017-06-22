J&K: Two Army jawans killed in Poonch, intruders gunned down

Two Army jawans were killed in an attack on patrolling party by Pakistan's Border Action Team along with the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir, according to an Army official.

Meanwhile, Indian Army on Thursday gunned down one armed intruder and injured another in retaliatory firing. The operations are in progress.

Earlier today, a militant was killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Keran sector of north Kashmir s Kupwara district.

A group of militants tried to sneak in from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir but the bid was foiled by the alert troops, an Army official said.

The troops challenged them, triggering a gunbattle in which one militant was killed, he said.

OneIndia News