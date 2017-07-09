J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at temporary police post in Pulwama district

Terrorists hurled a grenade on a temporary police post at Tral's Aripal in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night. According to sources, one Special Police Officer suffered minor injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Three Army jawans were left injured when terrorists attacked their convoy in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists targeted the convoy in Hajin area of the district.

A security alert has been sounded across the Valley.

Security was also beefed up in view of the death anniversary of Wani. Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces on 8 July last year had triggered massive protests and prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley.

