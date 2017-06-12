Two CRPF personnel were injured on Monday after the terrorists hurled a grenade at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Meanwhile in Poonch, J & K, eight rucksacks (one combat jacket each), one UBGL grenade, one set of binoculars, 1 radio set with antenna, 7 shawls, medicines and eateries were recovered by the security forces.

On Sunday, militants fired on a policeman outside his camp in south Kashmir's Shopian district. One policeman was injured in the incident. The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area of the district near the the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On June 3, militants ambushed a military convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

OneIndia News