J-K: Terrorists attack police party in Anantnag

Terrorists on Monday attacked police party in Bantigoo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The attack took place at Batengo area on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

According to sources, that they heard intense firing which was followed by cordon and search operation in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a temporary police post at Tral's Aripal in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

According to sources, one Special Police Officer suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital here and the doctors said his condition was stable. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack which came on the first death anniversary of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

OneIndia News