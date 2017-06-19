Terrorists attacked at an Army patrol party in Pulwama on Monday injuring one civilian in retaliatory firing by Army.

According to sources, the civilian who was injured has been identified as Altaf Ahmad Zagar son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Kandi Aglar who was boarding on motorcycle was injured after government forces allegedly opened fire in Drubgam village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Earlier, Militants on Sunday opened fire on an army convoy in Bijbehara town on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

OneIndia News