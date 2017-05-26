J&K: Terrorists attack Army patrol party in Pulwama

Terrorists on Friday attacked Army patrol party at Saimooh village in Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces cordoned off the area around Saimooh village in Pulwama's Tral and search operations are currently underway.

On Tuesday, security forces called off a similar operation after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists managed to flee during a gunbattle in the district's Hakripora area.

The operation had been disrupted by protesters who pelted stones at security personnel, which helped the terrorists make their escape.

OneIndia News