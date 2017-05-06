J&K: Terrorist attack leaves 4 dead

Two policemen and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region on Saturday.

Three policemen were also injured in the attack in Mir Bazaar area.

Even on Thursday, a gun battle had broken out between the security forces and the militants in Kulgam.

The Indian Armed forces began a major operation in Kashmir on Thursday to snuff out terrorists. The operation comprising nearly 3,000 security personnel was undertaken after videos of terrorists moving around freely in the Shopian district surfaced.

Around 30 villages were under the radar of the security forces where the terrorists are said to be holed up. The operation is a coordinated one with the help of inputs from the Intelligence Bureau. IB officials have reported the presence of 160 terrorists in the Valley of which several have infiltrated from Pakistan.

