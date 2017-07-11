J-K: Suspected terrorists trapped as encounter begins in Budgam district

An encounter between the security forces and three terrorists is underway on Tuesday in the Budgam district's Redwora area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest development comes a day after Amarnath yatra attack. Seven pilgrims were killed and 14 others, including policemen, injured when a bus of yatris was caught in a cross fire between militants and a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantang district, police said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra.

