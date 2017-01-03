J-K: Sub-inspector injured in Pulwama terrorist attack

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire at CRPF Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said reports. One sub-inspector was injured in the incident.

The incident took place at Muran Chowk area of Pulwama.

#FLASH One Asst. Sub-Inspector injured after terrorists open fire at CRPF Jawans in Muran Chowk, Pulwama, J&K — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

One terrorist was killed on Tuesday morning in an encounter with security forces at Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The incident comes five days after a similar encounter had taken place at Bandipore district in North Kashmir.



OneIndia News