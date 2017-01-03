J-K: Sub-inspector injured in Pulwama terrorist attack

A sub-inspector was injured after terrorists attacked CRPF Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire at CRPF Jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said reports. One sub-inspector was injured in the incident.

The incident took place at Muran Chowk area of Pulwama.

One terrorist was killed on Tuesday morning in an encounter with security forces at Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The incident comes five days after a similar encounter had taken place at Bandipore district in North Kashmir.


OneIndia News

