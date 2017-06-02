J&K students offered relaxation in admissions by Haryana

The BJP government in Haryana has decided to provide concessions in matters related to admissions in colleges and universities in the state, to students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision comes while the Valley has been going through a highly volatile period since last year, with normal life badly hit. Students have been reported to be greatly affected by the violence and protests that have enveloped the state.

As schools and colleges have remained shut for long periods of time while security forces have tried to bring the situation back to normal, studies and marks in exams have taken the back seat to the unrest.

And with results of various education boards being announced and admissions to colleges and universities to begin soon, the Haryana government's decision to facilitate those from the state is sure to be welcomed by such students

According to reports, a spokesperson of the higher education department said on Friday that such concessions would include a relaxation in cut-off percentage of up to 10 per cent if minimum eligibility requirements are met, and there would be a 5 per cent increase in the number of students taken, course-wise.

He is also reported to have said that the concessions included reservations of minimum one seat in merit quota of technical and professional institutions, and the waiver of domicile requirements, as well as, setting up of a grievances redressal mechanism in every institution.

As per reports, a written communication in this regard has already been sent to vice-chancellors of all state and private universities, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and principals of government and aided colleges to ensure complete compliance in letter and spirit to the new rules.

