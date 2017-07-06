J&K: Stringent measures in place ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

Srinagar, Jul 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking all preventive measures for maintaining law and order across the Valley as it gears up for the first death anniversary of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani this weekend, a senior official said today.

"Whatever arrangements are required for maintaining law and order and peace would be made. Keeping in view the call of separatists and UJC (United Jehad Council), all the preventive measures that are to be taken in all districts have started in terms of the preventive arrests of the miscreants or to ensure that no unlawful assembly takes place," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan told reporters here.

He said that elaborate instructions have already been issued to range DIGs, district SPs and district magistrates. The IGP said specific orders have been issued to the police to not allow breach of peace in any way anywhere in the Valley.

"There are specific orders that in no way should deterioration of peace or law and order problem emerge at any place," he said.

Khan said every step, including suspension of internet services, would be taken as per the requirement.

"Every step will be taken as per the requirement and on day-to-day basis, the situation would be reviewed, it will be discussed and followed by appropriate decisions whatever be required. It is not that there would be blanket ban (on internet) from this date to that date. Nothing like that. The decision would be taken by consulting all stakeholders and after discussions," he said.

The Valley police chief said that security personnel across Kashmir have been alerted about law and order issues as well as probable militant attacks.

"Security has been alerted across Kashmir. And the alert is not only for unlawful assemblies and rallies, but also for probable militant strikes and it has also been alerted vis-à- vis soft targets. "The anti-militancy measures have been taken and the necessary measures for maintaining law and order have also been taken," he said.

While the IGP did not answer specifically when asked whether there was any input about militant attacks on Wani's anniversary, he said the security agencies take every input very seriously.

"Inputs from different sides of different sorts keep coming. We take every input very seriously and each input is assessed in terms of its weight. But we do not just brush away any input," he said.

Asked about a Territorial Army (TA) jawan gone missing, Khan said the security forces have sounded an alert and were on a lookout for him.

"We received information that a jawan of 173 Battalion of TA in Baramulla hailing from Pulwama has deserted along with a weapon and three magazines. We have sounded an alert and a lookout notice has already been issued. We are looking for the person and we have come to know that his brother is working in ITBP and he is on leave. So, we will be investigating thoroughly and our endeavour will be to arrest the guy," he said.

Referring to the increase in anti-militancy operations in the Valley, the IGP said it was because of the considerable improvement in the flow of information.

"I can tell you only that the flow of information regarding the presence of militants at various places has improved considerably. People are coming forward to give information to share information and that is why the quality of the information has improved. In coming days, we will carry out operations based on authentic and good information," he said.

He said there are more local militants in south Kashmir compared to north Kashmir and similarly more foreign militants in the north than the local ones.

"The number is varying. In south Kashmir, there are about 100-125 militants," he said.

Asked about militant videos on social media, Khan said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a professional force. Videos or no videos, it does not make a difference to us. Our work is to get good information and then operate. That is going on and will go on. Militants have their own agenda and we have our own agenda."

