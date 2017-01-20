J-K shivers as temperatures dip below freezing point

Srinagar, Jan 20: Minimum temperatures throughout the Jammu and Kashmir remained below freezing point on Friday and a dry weather has been forecasted for the next 24 hours.

"Generally dry weather with isolated rain and snow at some places is expected," a Met official said.

"From the evening of January 22 to 26, another Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to become active over the state under whose influence widespread moderate rain and snow is expected," the official added.

The official said Pahalgam recorded a minus 13.8 on Friday followed by Gulmarg where the night's lowest was minus 11.8 degrees Celsius.

"Leh town at minus 16.8 was, however, the coldest town in the state followed by Kargil at minus 15," the official said.

"The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was minus 0.9," the official added.

Jammu city recorded 4.5, Katra 6.5, Batote 0.5, Bannihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 4.6 as the minimum temperatures.

