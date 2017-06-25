J&K: Seven killed in cable car accident after tree crashes on Gondola tower

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Seven people were killed when a cable car came crashing down after a tree fell on the Gondola tower in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Sunday.

The tree fell between two Gondola towers and snapped the cable which supports the cable car.

According to reports, a tourist guide and a family from Delhi are amomg those killed in the crash.

A gondola lift is a means of cable transport and type of aerial lift which is supported and propelled by cables from above. It consists of a loop of steel cable that is strung between two stations, sometimes over intermediate supporting towers.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has expressed condolences over the unfortunate incident.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, accident, tree, crash, killed, gulmarg

Other articles published on Jun 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...