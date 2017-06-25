J&K: Seven killed in cable car accident after tree crashes on Gondola tower

Seven people were killed when a cable car came crashing down after a tree fell on the Gondola tower in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Sunday.

The tree fell between two Gondola towers and snapped the cable which supports the cable car.

Jammu & Kashmir: Five tourists died when a Gondola tower collapsed due to strong winds pic.twitter.com/EdQqcswlUa — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

According to reports, a tourist guide and a family from Delhi are amomg those killed in the crash.

A gondola lift is a means of cable transport and type of aerial lift which is supported and propelled by cables from above. It consists of a loop of steel cable that is strung between two stations, sometimes over intermediate supporting towers.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has expressed condolences over the unfortunate incident.

What terrible news! If confirmed this will be the first such incident with the Gulmarg cable car. My heart felt condolences to the families. https://t.co/wga3ENjZlG — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) June 25, 2017

OneIndia News