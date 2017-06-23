J&K: Security, law and order breakdown, says Congress

New Delhi, June 23: Slamming the PDP-BJP -led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Friday said "there was complete breakdown as far as law and order and internal security is concerned" and there was no "policy" to handle the situation.

"A DSP is lynched in the heart of Srinagar which is extremely frightening. Is there any government? ls there any rule of law," Congress spokesperson R.P.N. Singh asked.

"It seems that the government has no policy, has no kind of action plan and the government is not moved by what is happening in the state," he added.

Singh said: "How many more jawans and policemen are going to be martyred. We just saw in the last one month that over 17 policemen have been martyred in the state."

The Congress also said that more than 208 army personnel have been killed in the state over the past three years.

"Does this government feel that Jammu and Kashmir exists and needs attention? We see no urgency, no movement, no political will as far as this government is concerned," said Singh.

IANS