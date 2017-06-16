J&K: Security forces open fire during stone pelting, one killed

Srinagar, Jun 15: A man was killed as security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city on Friday. The deceased youth was identified as Naseer Ahmad, who was a resident of Ashtengo village in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said. The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protestors in which one person was injured.

Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the official said.

Meanwhile, two policemen were killed and one cop was injured in two separate attacks carried out by terrorists in Srinagar. One of the two attacks took place in Hyderpora area of Srinagar where terrorists opened fire at a police party. Two policemen were injured in the attack were admitted to 92 Base Hospital of the Army.

OneIndia News ( with PTI inputs)