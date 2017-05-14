J&K: Security forces gun down two LeT militants in Kupwara

Srinagar, May 14: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Sunday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence sources said.

The gunfight occurred in Warpora forest area of Handwara tehsil in Kupwara, the sources told IANS.

"Following specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora forest area of Handwara tehsil, security forces launched an operation but were fired upon by the hiding militants, triggering the gunfight. Two militants of LeT outfit have been killed in this operation," the source said, adding that searches were still going on in the area to track any more militants.

On May 6, two policemen and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region.

Last week, The Indian Armed forces began a major operation in Kashmir to snuff out terrorists. The operation comprising nearly 3,000 security personnel was undertaken after videos of terrorists moving around freely in the Shopian district surfaced.

IANS